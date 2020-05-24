Knesset to vote on Norwegian law this Wednesday

The Knesset will hold a preliminary discussion on the Norwegian law proposal and vote on it this Wednesday, The Jerusalem Post's sister publication Maariv reported on Sunday.



The law will enable ministers to resign from their seats in the Knesset and have them filled by other members of their own party.As the current government is an emergency unity government, the law is suggested as a measure to ensure that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz will not replace ministers belonging to the other party with their own party members during their respective tenures in office. Meaning, Likud ministers could only be replaced by other Likud members and the same will hold for Blue and White ministers.