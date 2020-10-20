Kochavi lifts prohibition for IDF soldiers returning home

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi announced on Tuesday that he decided to lift the current prohibition preventing IDF soldiers from taking vacation which was part of the effort to combat the spread of coronavirus, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit reported.This upcoming weekend combat soldiers will be allowed to return home for the weekend. Soldiers currently in training will leave for vacation once every two weeks. Kochavi emphasized that every soldier who returns to their unit will go through a meticulous inquiry by their commanders.However, units with high morbidity rates will establish a more strict policy for soldiers leaving and returning to base.