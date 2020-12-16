Kochavi to be first IDF personnel to be vaccinated, 'setting an example'

As Israel prepares to begin its nationwide coronavirus vaccination effort on Sunday, the IDF has started preparing for its own vaccination process throughout the military, Israel news reported.IDF personnel are expected to start receiving vaccines towards the end of December, after defining the required logistics for transferring vaccines between bases throughout the country. "In order to set a personal example and encourage soldiers to vaccinate," IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Col. Aviv Kochavi will be the first IDF personnel to receive the vaccine.After Kochavi, medical teams will receive the vaccine, followed by soldiers in risk groups, as well as combat soldiers and critical operational units. After receiving additional doses, the remaining soldiers will also be vaccinated.