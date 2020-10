"I assured my Israeli counterpart that Kosovo is dedicated at full capacity to build close cooperation in all fields of common interest, also honouring our great common friend and ally, the United States of America," tweeeted Haradinaj, adding that she "Confirmed to Mr. Ashkenazi our intention to open an Embassy in Jerusalem."

Kosovo Foreign Minister Meliza Haradinaj and Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi held a phone call for the first time to discuss establishing diplomatic relations between the two countries.