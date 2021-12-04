Kremlin confirms Putin-Biden talks to happen on Tuesday

The Kremlin on Saturday confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden would hold talks on Tuesday, the Interfax news agency reported.

"Yes, we confirm," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying.

A White House official separately said the talks would be held on a secure video call.