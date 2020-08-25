The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Kremlin says no reason for now to investigate Alexei Navalny's illness

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 25, 2020 13:08
The Kremlin said on Tuesday it saw no need for now to investigate the circumstances of opposition politician Alexei Navalny illness and that a German clinic's initial diagnosis of poisoning was not yet conclusive.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday called on Russia to investigate the suspected poisoning of Navalny and to hold the perpetrators accountable after German doctors found indications of a toxic substance in his body.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call the German clinic had not conclusively identified the substance behind Navalny's illness. He added it was unclear why the German doctors were "rushing" to use the word poisoning.
But he said that if poisoning was definitely established as a reason, then an investigation would be launched.
Despite Gaza COVID lockdown, balloon terror continues in southern Israel
Russia says armored vehicle attacked during patrol in Syria - Ifax
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/25/2020 01:05 PM
Three killed, 41 wounded in Taliban truck bomb in Afghanistan
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/25/2020 12:44 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 1,888 new cases - 424 in serious condition
Public transport to run at 75% capacity during peak school travel times
Rohingya hold 'silent protest' on anniversary of exodus to Bangladesh
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/25/2020 10:23 AM
60-year-old killed in assault at Jerusalem yeshiva
AstraZeneca starts trial of antibody treatment for COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/25/2020 09:26 AM
Portland police declare 'riot' as protesters light fire at offices
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/25/2020 08:55 AM
Coronavirus cabinet votes to extend existing gathering directives
Qatari envoy to visit Gaza amid lockdown, heightened tensions
Tunisia announces technocratic government without politicians
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/25/2020 02:12 AM
6 magnitude earthquake shakes buildings in Costa Rica's capital – repor
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/25/2020 01:28 AM
At least two people seriously injured in airstrike in Gaza - report
Bill mandating companies report gender pay gap passes
