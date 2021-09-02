The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Kremlin: US military help could make Ukraine act unpredictably

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 2, 2021 11:18
The Kremlin said on Thursday that US military assistance to Ukraine could make Kyiv behave unpredictably and dangerously in the conflict in its east, and expressed regret at a US-Ukrainian friendship it said was motivated by opposition to Russia.
US President Joe Biden told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Washington on Wednesday that the United States was "firmly committed" to Ukraine's territorial integrity and offered $60 million in new security aid.
Ukrainian troops have battled Russian-backed forces in its eastern Donbass region since 2014, a conflict Kyiv says has killed 14,000 people.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov raised concerns about plans for US military aid in comments to reporters in the city of Vladivostok in Russia's far east.
"We believe this could potentially cause unpredictable actions by the Ukrainian side in terms of attempting to resolve the ... Ukrainian conflict ... by force. This is very dangerous," Peskov said.
."... to put it simply, we're talking about a Ukrainian-American friendship against Russia. That is to say, they're friends not for themselves, but against Russia. This ... can only be a cause for regret," he said.
He voiced Moscow's long-standing opposition to Kyiv's desire to join the NATO military alliance, noting comments made during Zelenskiy's trip.
Zelenskiy has said Ukraine had done everything necessary to earn a NATO membership plan, which Kyiv sees as a vital deterrent against Russia. NATO believes Ukraine needs to adopt more political reforms before gaining membership.
Russia early this year built up tens of thousands of soldiers near Ukraine, alarming Kyiv and the West before ordering them back to base.
Quarantine shortened to 24 hours for "protected" groups
Coronavirus in the IDF: 3,122 soldiers infected
Budget agreements made regarding retirement for women
Coronavirus in Israel: 11,187 new cases, 666 serious cases
Man arrested for attacking an 11-year-old girl
Biden pledges US security aid in first meeting with Ukraine's Zelenskiy
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/02/2021 02:38 AM
Moderna submits initial data for COVID vaccine booster to US FDA
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/02/2021 01:29 AM
Former MK rushed to hospital, possibly having a stroke
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes near northern Chile coast
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/01/2021 09:58 PM
Police arrest second suspect for murder of 71-year-old lawyer
IDF appoints Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi as new chief military prosecutor
COVID-19: Over 10,000 Israelis test positive, 689 in serious condition
Israel to transfer NIS 50m. in grants to front-line health workers
Fires break out in Holon, setting numerous vehicles ablaze
Benjamin Netanyahu returns to Israel from Hawaii vacation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by