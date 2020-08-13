Kushner: Israel-UAE deal culminates 1.5 years of discussions

White House adviser Jared Kushner said on Thursday that a deal would take time to be implemented, when asked how long Israel had agreed to suspend its West Bank annexation plans as part of a normalization deal with the United Arab Emirates.He added that the deal is one and a half years of talks cemented a deal in principle -- reached last week -- to normalize relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and that final details were ironed out on Wednesday.Talks intensified about six weeks ago as the UAE saw an opportunity to forestall an Israeli bid to annex parts of the West Bank by offering a more important win for the country, Kushner addedIsrael and the UAE announced earlier on Thursday that they will normalize diplomatic ties and forge a broad new relationship, a move that reshapes the order of Middle East politics from the Palestinian issue to Iran.