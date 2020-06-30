Kuzmir Hasidic Rebbe in critical condition after collapsing in Bnei Brak
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
JUNE 30, 2020 01:56
Kuzmir Hasidic Dynasty Rebbe collapses at his granddaughter's wedding in Bnei Brak, according to reports by Israel Hayom on Monday night. Paramedics performed CPR on the Rebbe and evacuated him to the Sheba Medical Center in critical condition.
