Lab workers' strike to enter its second week

The lab workers' strike will reach its second week on Sunday and will include various hospitals and medical centers throughout the country.The large hospitals will include the Sheba, Hadassah, Ichilov and the Rambam medical centers. The medium-sized hospitals will include the Shamir and the Shaare Zedek Medical Centers.The small hospitals will include the Barzilai, Hillel Yaffe, Wolfson, Rebecca Sieff, Poriya, Nahariyya and the Bnai Zion medical centers.As part of the strike, the hospitals will only provide testing for people in life-threatening situations.