Labor MK Emilie Moatti called on the Blue and White party to run with the Labor Party in the next Israeli elections in a speech she made Saturday morning at a cultural event in Hadera.

"I invited the people of Blue and White to participate in the next primaries for the Labor list and I call on those who want to see change, come to the Labor Party, come to the home of truth both in the Knesset and outside of the Knesset," she said.