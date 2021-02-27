Lady Gaga's two abducted bulldogs returned safe - Los Angeles police
By REUTERS
FEBRUARY 27, 2021 06:29
Lady Gaga's two stolen bulldogs, abducted at gunpoint in Hollywood earlier this week, were turned over to a Los Angeles police station on Friday and have been "reunited" with the pop singer's representatives, a police spokesman said.
