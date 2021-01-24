Laniado Hospital cuts elective procedures, D-G: 'I feel ashamed'

About half of non-urgent elective surgeries scheduled at Laniado Medical Center in Netanya have been pushed off to an unknown later date, the hospital announced on Sunday.Additionally, 35% of outpatient and other institutional procedural appointments have been rescheduled. "We are required to save and ration our equipment and services for urgent, life-saving procedures," explained Laniado director-general Nadav Chen. "In the financial crisis that all public hospitals are finding themselves in, the steady supply of medications and equipment has completely stopped.""As a director-general in an Israeli hospital, I feel an immense sense of shame that I must limit hospital activity due to budget problems," he added.Chen called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Israel Katz to intervene "immediately."