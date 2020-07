We discussed Germany’s successful management of the COVID-19 crisis and the economic impact, Germany’s upcoming presidency of the EU and the latest developments in the Middle East. I had a very constructive conversation with German Foreign Minister @HeikoMaas today.We discussed Germany’s successful management of the COVID-19 crisis and the economic impact, Germany’s upcoming presidency of the EU and the latest developments in the Middle East. July 10, 2020

