"What Lapid is doing now is very dangerous, because he may well push Bennett into Netanyahu's arms. It is still unclear whether he will go with Netanyahu or with the bloc of change," she said.

Former education minister Limor Livnat expressed her concern over Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid's "playing poker both sides." She discussed the danger of such behavior in a radio interview on Wednesday with 103FM's Ben Caspit and Aryeh Eldad.