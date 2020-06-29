Lapid: Israel no longer model on coronavirus

Opposition leader Yair Lapid criticized the government's handling of the coronavirus and its economic ramifications in a meeting of his Yesh Atid-Telem faction on Monday."There isn't a compensation framework for small businesses, there isn't a plan to get people back to work, and unemployment rates in Israel are among the highest in the world," Lapid lamented. "A few weeks ago, the prime minister said 'the whole world is learning from us how to manage the corona crisis.' Everyone was very impressed, except the world. Because the rest of the world understands that there is a difference between talking and managing a crisis. They're not impressed by speeches, they're working with facts."Lapid noted that the European Union is opening its borders but Israel is marked as a red country."A red country is one that isn't effectively managing the corona crisis," he said. "Instead of managing the crisis they created the largest, most bloated government in the history of Israel."Lapid joked that a poll on Sunday showed that 85% of the public are worried about their economic future, and "the rest are all members of the government."After criticizing benefits given to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz, Lapid concluded: "They're not even hiding it anymore – because shame is dead."