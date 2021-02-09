Lapid: Netanyahu must be replaced for Biden

Opposition leader Yair Lapid responded to US President Joe Biden not calling Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the three weeks since his inauguration on Tuesday night."We're going to need a different government in order to get along with the Biden administration," Lapid said in a town hall Zoom meeting in English with more than 600 participants.Lapid told participants that Yeah Atid will demand to control the Knesset Aliyah, Absorption and Diaspora Affairs Committee and will create a special task force to help immigrants to Israel deal with the challenges of the corona crisis.