Lapid told Army Radio that "there is no room in the election for imaginary parties."

Blue and White responded that "Lapid never, never will be an alternative to become prime minister because he cannot build a government."

Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz's party said Lapid "failed as finance minister" and Gantz will lead the Center-Left camp again in the election.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid called on Blue and White on Thursday to run together with him in the next election.