The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Lapid ultimatum to Gantz: Back dispersing Knesset next week

By GIL HOFFMAN  
NOVEMBER 23, 2020 15:07
Leader of the Opposition, Yair Lapid, announced that next week the opposition will propose dispersing the Knesset.
On December 2nd, next Wednesday, we will propose a bill to disperse the Knesset. We won't withdraw it at the last moment, we won't negotiate over it, the bill will come to a vote. It is time for electionsNetanyahu wants elections in June, so he's playing for time. There is no reason to let him go to elections at the time that's convenient for him. The national interest is to go to elections quickly, to create a new government that will deal with COVID-19 and the economy
On the 2nd December, next Wednesday, we will propose a bill to disperse the Knesset. We won't withdraw it at the last moment, we won't negotiate over it, the bill will come to a vote. It is time for elections. Nothing good will come of this government. It is a group of politicians focused only on themselves, on their own jobs, on their petty arguments. They're not working for the people of Israel, they're only working for themselves.
We have reached an all-time high of bankruptcy cases. We have an all-time high of businesses closing, over 80,000 this year. We have a cumulative deficit of 137 billion shekels and over half a million unemployed.
The Prime Minister keeps saying the situation is excellent. What planet is he on? There are streets with nothing but shuttered shops. Some of our children haven't been to school since March. There's no budget. There's no vision.
Israeli society is more divided than ever. At the peak of a health and economic crisis, we have a government that isn't functioning. It is corrupt, it is broken and it can't govern. They spend all day fighting, insulting one another, arranging jobs for their associates. It is the most embarrassing type of politics and it is exactly what we've come to change.
We need a new government, 18 ministers, good honest people who have come to work. We need a government the public can believe in, that the public can trust. A government that will restore faith in our national leadership, a government that will drag us out of the mud.
Netanyahu wants elections in June, so he's playing for time. There is no reason to let him go to elections at the time that's convenient for him. The national interest is to go to elections quickly, to create a new government that will deal with the coronavirus and with the economy.
To all the parties in the Knesset - this is your moment of truth. December 2nd, next Wednesday. If Israel is important to you, we’ll put an end to the worst government in the history of this country, we’ll put an end to Netanyahu's time in office.
Saudi foreign minister denies Israeli meeting with crown prince
Netanyahu, MBS discussed Iran, normalization without agreement - report
Four out of seven positive Sofia COVID-19 tests were false positives
Gulf Cooperation Council countries surpass 1 million COVID-19 cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/23/2020 12:58 PM
Russia reports record high of 25,173 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/23/2020 12:57 PM
Hamas calls Netanyahu's Saudi trip 'dangerous,' demands explanation
Two dead, several injured in late night stabbing at San Jose church
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/23/2020 11:41 AM
Man seriously injured in accident possibly caused by stone-throwing
Coronavirus in Gaza: 689 new cases, 4 deaths
Coronavirus in the IDF: 129 infected, 1,842 in quarantine
Energy minister to Lebanese president: Meet with me face-to-face
Tokyo reports 314 new coronavirus cases, down for second day
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/23/2020 08:50 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 745 new cases, 2.3% tests positive
Blue and White minister: Gov. has one or two weeks to avoid elections
UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/23/2020 02:47 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by