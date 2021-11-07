Ori Frednik, head of Jews of Ethiopia, called on the government to launch an operation to bring the remaining Jews to Israel, in light of the growing violence in the country.

Headlined 'Operation Solomon 2', this operation "is the need of the moment - otherwise, a disaster will occur," he said. Referencing the famous first Ethiopian Aliyah operation in 1991, Frednik wrote on Facebook:

"We are receiving worrying reports from the sons and daughters of the Jewish communities of Addis Ababa and Gondar. A lightning rescue operation is needed before a disaster happens. Prime Minister Bennet can make history and follow the paths of [Menachem] Begin and [Yitzchak] Shamir with an effective Aliyah operation, or be remembered as the one who did not heed the warnings and did not prevent the worst of all," he said.