The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Law Committee votes to increase people allowed in stores to 10 at a time

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 19, 2020 10:08
The Constitution, Law and Justice Committee confirmed a proposal to increase the amount of customers allowed in stores under coronavirus regulations from four to 10 on Thursday.
The proposal was made by committee chair MK Yakov Asher.


Tags Coronavirus Live Updates
Gantz condemns comparison of Netanyahu to Hitler
12 detained after crowds clash with police, set fire to trash cans
Coronavirus in Israel: 780 new cases on Wednesday
Boston Celtics select Israeli Yam Madar in 47th pick of the 2020 NBA draft
Israeli Deni Avdija drafted by Washington Wizards
Key US Commerce Dept official involved in China policy resigning
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/19/2020 01:57 AM
Georgia recount not likely to change Biden victory -state official
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/19/2020 12:11 AM
Georgia to finish election recount on Wednesday - state official
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/18/2020 11:29 PM
Pennsylvania high court to hear Trump challenge to thousands of votes
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/18/2020 10:49 PM
Saudi-led coalition destroys drone launched by Yemen's Houthis
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/18/2020 10:33 PM
Coronavirus: Arrabe declared 'restricted zone' for the next five days
IDF stops two Sudanese nationals from entering Israel at Lebanese border
New York City public schools to close on Thursday as COVID-19 cases rise
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/18/2020 09:45 PM
Coronavirus cabinet approves up to 10 shoppers per store
US CDC reports 247,834 deaths from coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/18/2020 09:41 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by