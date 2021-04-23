The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Lawmakers urge Biden to back patent waiver to speed vaccine access

By REUTERS  
APRIL 23, 2021 23:26
WASHINGTON - US lawmakers and nonprofit groups on Friday heaped pressure on the Biden administration to back a temporary patent waiver for COVID-19 vaccines to help poor countries contain the pandemic.
The groups delivered a petition signed by two million people, adding to separate letters already sent to US President Joe Biden by a group of senators, House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, nearly 100 members of the House and 60 former heads of state and 100 Nobel Prize winners.
Senator Bernie Sanders said it was also in the United States' own interest to ensure as many people were vaccinated as quickly as possible, to limit the chance of virus mutations that could prompt further US lockdowns. But he also appealed to Biden's desire to rebuild US credibility in the world.
"On this enormously important health issue, this moral issue, the United States has got to do the right thing," he told a news conference.
The United States and a handful of other big countries have blocked negotiations at the World Trade Organization (WTO) involving a proposal spearheaded by India and South Africa that now has the support of 100 WTO members. The proposal would temporarily waive the intellectual property (IP) rights of pharmaceutical companies to allow developing countries to produce vaccines.
Proponents are pushing Washington to change course ahead of the next formal WTO meeting on the issue on May 5.
'COMPLETELY UNACCEPTABLE'
One source briefed on the issue told Reuters US trade officials realized "that something needs to be done, whether it's the TRIPS waiver or some other solution," a reference to the WTO's Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property agreement.
A second source said the administration was concerned that worsening COVID-19 outbreaks in India and other low-income countries could undermine progress made in the United States.
The office of US Trade Representative Katherine Tai had no immediate comment on the petitions or the latest comments.
Tai last week likened the huge gap in access to medicines to the AIDS crisis and called it "completely unacceptable," but stopped short of backing the waiver, which is opposed by the US Chamber of Commerce and big pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer and BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson.
Critics argue that waiving IP rights could reduce the safety of vaccines worldwide, and say other issues - such as improving distribution networks - are far more urgent priorities. 


Tags Joe Biden congress poverty report Vaccinations House of Representatives US Senate Coronavirus vaccine Coronavirus Live Updates Coronavirus Vaccine
Three rockets fired from Gaza into Israel, no injuries reported
Russia to limit staff at embassies and agencies of 'unfriendly' countries
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/23/2021 11:18 PM
Palestinians riot at Qalandiya, while riots dispersed at Rachel's tomb
Two arrested in Jerusalem for throwing stones, fireworks at police
Arab protestors declare 'In spirit and blood we redeemed al-Aqsa'
Palestinian suspected of attempted stabbing attack at Cave of Patriarchs
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 04/23/2021 04:50 PM
Jordan criticizes far-right Jewish extremists for Jerusalem riots
Facial recognition should be banned, EU privacy watchdog says
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/23/2021 02:40 PM
Baltics order four Russian diplomats to leave
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/23/2021 02:28 PM
Japan PM Suga declares virus emergency for Tokyo 3 months before Olympics
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/23/2021 01:03 PM
SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA mission to space station
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/23/2021 12:56 PM
US scrambles fighter jets to escort Russian anti-submarine warplanes
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/23/2021 11:25 AM
Coronavirus: Israel passes 5 million vaccinated with second dose
Russia says it has begun pulling back troops from Crimea after drills
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/23/2021 09:39 AM
Yeshiva students attacked in Ramle, two suspects arrested
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by