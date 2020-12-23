Lead Netanyahu trial judge infected with coronavirus

Jerusalem District Court Judge Rivkah Friedman-Feldman, the lead on the panel handling the public corruption trial of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been infected with the coronavirus.A statement from the court spokesperson's office said that she would need to quarantine at minimum until January 1. The statement added that at the present time, Friedman-Feldman was having a light case in terms of symptoms.In addition, the spokesperson said that an epidemiological probe was being performed, but it was unclear at press time whether her infection would impact other judges on the Netanyahu panel which had not held a public hearing since early December.It was also unclear whether her condition would impact the January 13 hearing which is supposed to be the final pretrial date leading into calling witnesses set for February.
