Leaders in PA security services in Jenin transferred to other positions

Leaders in the Palestinian Authority's (PA) security services in Jenin were removed and transferred to other leadership positions in other governorates, Talal Dweikat, a spokesman for the Palestinian security services, announced on Sunday, according to the Palestinian WAFA news agency.

Dweikat stressed that the moves were "normal" and came after consultations and coordination between the leaders of the security services, with the aim of strengthening the security situation in the Jenin area.

The decision to move the leaders out of the Jenin security services was reportedly made by PA President Mahmoud Abbas. The move comes after dozens of masked gunmen belonging to the armed wings of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Izaddin al-Qassam and Al-Quds Brigades, participated Friday in the funeral of Wasfi Kabaha, a Hamas official in the West Bank.