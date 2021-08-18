The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Leaders of Afghan Taliban will not stay in 'shadow of secrecy' - official

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 18, 2021 08:38
The leaders of Afghanistan's Taliban will show themselves to the world, an official of the Islamist movement said on Wednesday, unlike during the past 20 years, when its leaders have lived largely in secret.
"Slowly, gradually, the world will see all our leaders, there will be no shadow of secrecy," the senior Taliban official, who declined to be identified, told Reuters.
The official said Taliban members had been ordered not to celebrate their recent sweep of the country, which brought them to the capital, Kabul, on Sunday, and added that civilians should hand over weapons and ammunition.
Afghanistan central bank reserves not compromised
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/18/2021 10:41 AM
Coronavirus czar: We're at war, 95 patients in critical condition
Coronavirus in Israel: 7,832 new cases, 578 serious cases
Death toll since Myanmar coup tops 1,000, says activist group
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/18/2021 09:35 AM
16-year-old arrested for murder in Netanya
Haiti quake death toll climbs to almost 2,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/17/2021 11:22 PM
UN rights forum to hold session on Afghanistan next week
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/17/2021 10:29 PM
IAF: First female deputy commander of a combat squadron
Coronavirus in IDF: Over 1,500 cases, one in serious condition
Armed men kill 37 in attack on village in southwest Niger
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/17/2021 05:15 PM
Death of 3 year old in daycare to be investigated by police
Military hero Avigdor Kahalani in serious condition at Ichilov hospital
NATO calls on Taliban to allow departure of those who want
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/17/2021 04:18 PM
Russia wants inclusive government before recognizing Taliban
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/17/2021 04:03 PM
Three US bases ready to take up 22,000 Afghan allies - Pentagon
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/17/2021 02:41 PM
