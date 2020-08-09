The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Lebanese army says hope of finding more survivors of Beirut blast fading

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 9, 2020 17:47
The Lebanese army said on Sunday that hope was fading of finding more survivors from Tuesday's catastrophic explosion at the port of Beirut, Al Jadeed TV channel reported.
The health ministry on Saturday said 21 people were still missing following the explosion, which destroyed parts of Beirut, killing at least 158 people and injuring about 6,000.


