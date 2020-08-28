The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Lebanese presidency to convene consultations on Monday to designate new PM

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 28, 2020 10:51
The Lebanese presidency will convene consultations with parliamentary blocs on Monday to designate a new prime minister, the presidency said, after the government quit earlier this month following the catastrophic explosion at Beirut port.
The president is required to designate the candidate with the greatest level of support among MPs.Sunni politician Saad al-Hariri is so far the only serious name floated for the post. But he said earlier this week he was not a candidate after several major parties said they did not support his return to the job.


Tags Lebanon government beirut prime minister
Coronavirus in Israel: More than 2,000 new cases - death toll nears 400
Litzman: If High Holy Day lockdown goes into effect, UTJ will resign
Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine candidate approved for emergency use in China
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/28/2020 11:16 AM
Ukraine has frozen dialogue with Belarus
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/28/2020 10:55 AM
Education Ministry files order to prevent Teacher's Union from striking
Russia's coronavirus cases surpass 980,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/28/2020 10:32 AM
Russia summons Norwegian ambassador over expulsion of Russian diplomat
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/28/2020 10:22 AM
Border Police officer injured in clashes in east Jerusalem
Hurricane Laura strikes Louisiana, killing six
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/28/2020 07:34 AM
Violent 24 hours in Rio de Janeiro, as shootouts plague city
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/28/2020 03:22 AM
Teenager in Wisconsin shootings charged with six criminal counts
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/28/2020 02:33 AM
Kamala Harris condemns looting, violence in wake of police shooting
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/28/2020 01:33 AM
Rockets fired at Green Zone for second time in matter of hours
Saudi coalition intercepts a ballistic missile launched towards Najran
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/27/2020 11:43 PM
40 new coronavirus cases reported in Gaza
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by