The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Lebanese presidency: US to help Lebanon with electricity

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 19, 2021 16:44
The Lebanese presidency said on Thursday that the United States has decided to assist Lebanon with electricity provision as the country struggles with crippling fuel shortages.
It said the US ambassador informed President Michel Aoun of the decision through a phone call on Thursday. There was no immediate comment from the US Embassy in Lebanon.
The plan would provide Egyptian natural gas to Jordan for generation into additional electricity that can be transmitted to Lebanon via Syria, as well as facilitate the transfer of natural gas to Lebanon.
Negotiations are continuing with the World Bank to finance the cost of the gas, the presidency statement said. 
Police investigating possible explosive near US Library of Congress
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/19/2021 05:44 PM
Afghan footballer dies in fall from plane at Kabul - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/19/2021 05:27 PM
Russia offers aircraft to evacuate foreign citizens from Afghanistan
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/19/2021 03:52 PM
Biden says he, first lady will get COVID-19 booster shot
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/19/2021 03:21 PM
PM Bennett wishes MK Kariv a quick recovery
Coronavirus in Israel: 7,856 new cases, 603 serious cases
Arab man stabbed in Jerusalem, possible terror attack by Jewish youth
Haiti earthquake: Death toll rises to 2,189
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/19/2021 05:30 AM
35-year-old drowns to death at Ashkelon beach
Biden: US shouldn't wait for third shot
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/19/2021 12:56 AM
Security council: Terror threat level drops at Egyptian beaches
Omer Bar Lev thanks Abbas for PA's aid in Jerusalem fires
Chabad of coastal Mexican town receives its first Torah scroll
US to start COVID booster shots in September
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/18/2021 05:45 PM
Navy ship catches fire, IDF soldier in serious condition
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by