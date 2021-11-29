Lebanese president disagrees with dismissing Beirut port blast judge

Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Monday he did not agree with the Lebanese Shi'ite group Hezbollah on dismissing the judge investigating the Beirut port blast, Tarek Bitar.

Aoun also told Al Jazeera TV that he would leave his position at the end of his presidential term unless the parliament decided that he should stay.

