Lebanon central bank can keep subsidies only for two more months -governor

BEIRUT - Lebanon's central bank can only keep subsidising basic goods for two more months, Governor Riad Salameh said on Tuesday, adding that it was up to the state to come up with a plan.

In an interview with Saudi's al-Hadath TV, Salameh said the bank would commit to handing over Lebanese government accounts as part of a forensic audit, but that handing over accounts of domestic banks would require a change in legislation. He said the central bank would seek to reorganize and sell Lebanese banks that fail to increase their capital by a February deadline