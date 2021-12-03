The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Lebanon information minister resigns to ease Saudi spat

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 3, 2021 13:20
Lebnaon's information minister George Kordahi resigned on Friday saying he decided to put national interest ahead of personal interest, in a bid to ease a diplomatic spat with Saudi Arabia sparked by comments he made on the Yemen war.
Kordahi said he resigned ahead of President Emmanuel Macron's visit to Riyadh hoping that during the visit Macron would help ease the crisis with Lebanon. 
Businessman Moshe Hogeg's sexual assault charges revealed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/03/2021 01:15 PM
Three Israelis arrested for kidnapping of Jaljulya man
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/03/2021 12:30 PM
Work underway for Putin-Biden video call, says Kremlin
By REUTERS
12/03/2021 11:43 AM
Man with knife at a Pope mass venue in Cyprus arrested
By REUTERS
12/03/2021 11:26 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: Seventh Omicron case confirmed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/03/2021 10:17 AM
Attack on village near Erbil, Iraq kills 12 - Kurdish regional gov't
By REUTERS
12/03/2021 10:08 AM
Border Police officers injured in car ramming attack in Umm al-Fahm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/03/2021 09:19 AM
South Africa entering 4th wave of COVID infections - Health Min.
By REUTERS
12/03/2021 09:07 AM
IDF fires tear gas towards Gaza border fence
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/03/2021 08:16 AM
US General Milley says Russian military moves concerning
By REUTERS
12/03/2021 06:38 AM
Toronto Public Health declares COVID-19 outbreak
By REUTERS
12/03/2021 05:27 AM
Hawaii finds case of Omicron variant
By REUTERS
12/03/2021 03:41 AM
30-year-old man shot in Kfar Saba in moderate condition
By MAARIV ONLINE
12/03/2021 02:49 AM
US House approves bill to avert government shutdown
By REUTERS
12/03/2021 12:47 AM
Israeli government to fine those who enter the country without PCR test
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/02/2021 10:09 PM
