Lebanon, Israel to meet again Oct 28 after brief border talks

Israeli and Lebanese negotiators met briefly on Wednesday at a United Nations base in southern Lebanon for talks on their disputed maritime border, ending their meeting after only an hour and agreeing to meet again on Oct. 28, Lebanese defense sources said.

The US-mediated talks follow three years of diplomacy by the United States and were announced weeks after Washington stepped up pressure on allies of Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah, which fought a month-long war with Israel in 2006.There was no comment from the Israeli Energy Ministry.