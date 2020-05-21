Lebanon sees highest single-day jump in coronavirus cases

BEIRUT - Lebanon's Health Ministry reported 63 new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, the largest single-day increase since the outbreak of the pandemic.





Lebanon has seen an increase in cases in recent weeks after it began easing lockdown measures as part of a gradual re-opening of its crisis-hit economy. Many of the new cases are the result of Lebanese expatriates returning home, Information Minister Manal Abdel Samad.





The country of about 6 million has recorded 1,024 cases and 26 deaths, according to the Health Ministry.



