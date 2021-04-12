The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Lebanon signs amendment expanding claim over disputed maritime area with Israel

By REUTERS  
APRIL 12, 2021 13:03
Lebanon's caretaker public works and transport minister said on Monday he had signed a document expanding Lebanon's claims in its maritime border dispute with Israel.
The amendment to Lebanon's original claim submitted to the United Nations would add around 1,400 square kilometres to its exclusive economic zone.
Negotiations between old foes Lebanon and Israel were launched in October, to try to resolve the dispute about their maritime border that has held up hydrocarbon exploration in the potentially gas-rich area. The talks have since stalled.
