Lebanon's Hezbollah-allied Amal movement condemns US sanctions

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 9, 2020 14:50
Lebanon's Amal movement, a Shi'ite Muslim group allied to Hezbollah, said on Wednesday that the US move to impose sanctions on one of its senior members was like placing sanctions on the whole Middle Eastern country.
"This [US] decision will not change our convictions and our national and patriotic principles at all," Amal said in a statement after one of its top officials, former finance minister Ali Hassan Khalil, was placed on a US blacklist.The United States brands Hezbollah a terrorist group.
