The bloc "informed President Aoun of its agreement to the nomination of Mustapha Adib, and we expressed our readiness for positive cooperation," Mohamed Raad said.

Lawmakers in the Iran-backed Lebanese Shi'ite group Hezbollah nominated Mustapha Adib to be the next prime minister on Monday, the head of its parliamentary bloc said after a meeting with President Michel Aoun.