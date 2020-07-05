The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Lebanon's top Christian clerics blast politicians as hunger, hardship bite

By REUTERS  
JULY 5, 2020 19:37
Lebanon's Christian authorities slammed politicians on Sunday for failing to remedy an economic meltdown that has left many poor, piling pressure on the country's leaders as it spirals deeper into crisis.
In a sermon, Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rai, the top Christian cleric, accused politicians of thinking only of their own vested interests and urged the president to take action.
"It appears politicians want to hide their responsibility in emptying the treasury and not enact any reforms," he said.
Hopes of salvation through an IMF deal have retreated, with the government unwilling or unable to enact reforms, hamstrung by the conflicting agendas of sectarian leaders who don't want to yield power or privileges.
The crisis, which has decimated the local currency and raised fears of mass hunger, is seen as the biggest threat to Lebanon's stability since its 1975-1990 civil war.
"Political officials...do not have the courage nor the freedom to meet and find ways out of the suffering," Rai said. He warned this was depriving the country of help it needs from foreign donors.
Economic woes, rooted in state waste and corruption, came to the fore last year after capital inflows slowed and protests erupted against leaders in power since the war.
Lebanon's sectarian political system parcels out state posts based on religious sect, with the presidency reserved for a Maronite Christian.
The largest Christian bloc, President Michel Aoun's Free Patriotic Movement, is close to the Iran-backed Shi'ite Hezbollah movement. Both backed the current cabinet, which took office in January.
In another sermon in a central Beirut church, Greek Orthodox Archbishop Elias Audi also lambasted the political elite on Sunday.
"Oh respected leaders, I address whatever conscience remains in you," he said. "Do you sleep comfortably at night while those under your care starve, and die of thirst and by suicide?"
Earlier this week, dozens of people mourned a man who killed himself in a busy Beirut district, blaming the country's leaders for the hardship which they said caused his death.
Rocket alerts In Gaza Border communities
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/05/2020 08:46 PM
Fire at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility caused significant damage
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/05/2020 08:26 PM
IDF: Two rockets fired at Israel from Gaza Strip
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/05/2020 07:28 PM
Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 331; 86 people in serious condition
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/05/2020 07:20 PM
UK COVID-19 confirmed death toll rises by 22 to 44,220
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/05/2020 07:10 PM
Five Jewish settlers inured at Ma'ale Shomron clash, one Palestinian shot
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/05/2020 04:01 PM
Death toll in Ethiopian protests after killing of singer jumps to 156
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/05/2020 03:59 PM
Iran records highest daily death toll from COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/05/2020 03:15 PM
Sayeret Matkal commander enters quarantine
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/05/2020 02:05 PM
Deputy health minister: Second wave worse, more dangerous than first
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, MAARIV ONLINE
  • 07/05/2020 01:39 PM
Red Alert drill to take place in Gaza border communities
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, MAARIV ONLINE
  • 07/05/2020 12:45 PM
Coronavirus: 210 yeshiva students in Bnei Brak test positive
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/05/2020 12:44 PM
Netanyahu: Coronavirus Committee to decide on new restrictions
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, MAARIV ONLINE
  • 07/05/2020 12:35 PM
Coronavirus: 1,286 students, teachers infected in Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/05/2020 12:02 PM
Protesters storm Lebanese-Iraqi diplomatic meeting in Beirut
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/05/2020 11:41 AM
