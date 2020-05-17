LGBT Task Force to new government: We will take the fight to the streets

The Aguda-Israel's LGBT Task Force said on Sunday that the new incoming government is "ignoring the will of most of the people and continues discrimination against Israel's gay community."May 17 is International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia (IDAHTB), and Aguda head Hila Peer said it is a shame that the current government was sworn in on such a date. "No budget will buy us," she said, vowing to fight to attain full equality in the eyes of Israeli law. "The gay struggle will return to the streets."The new Public Security Minister Amir Ohana is an openly gay man, as is Labor and Welfare Minister Itzik Shmuli.IDAHTB is observed annually on May 17 in reference to Paragraph 175 in German law (as the date is marked internationally as 17/5), which criminalized consensual sex between two men. While Nazi Germany viewed members of the LGBTQ+ community as a threat and placed many in concentration camps, the paragraph predated the Nazis and was made into law in 1871. The law was finally removed from the German legal system in 1994.