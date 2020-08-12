LGBTQ+ flags put up after another homophobic incident in Ramat Gan

A LGBTQ+ flag was torn down from a private residence in Ramat Gan on Saturday in the third LGBTQphobic incident reported in the city in the past month, according to Ynet.

A security camera caught the passerby stopping and trying for ten minutes to rip down the rainbow flag from the fence of the home before taking out a knife and cutting it down.

pic.twitter.com/L7c46T55tI רמת גן: למישהו היה מאוד קשה לראות את הדגל הזה ️‍ תלוי בתוך חצר של בית פרטי בקריית קריניצי אז הוא החליט לעשות מעשה. ראש העיר כרמל שאמה- הכהן הודיע בתגובה שידאג לתלות דגלי גאווה ברחבי השכונה @ynetalerts August 12, 2020

"I noticed on Sunday that the flag had disappeared, so I looked at the camera and saw everything," said Ravit Barnes, the resident of the home, to ynet.

Barnes lives in the home with her husband and four children and put up the flag to teach her kids. "This cannot be done. No one will interfere in what I want to do and challenge my right to raise the children in my belief that every person is accepted as a person, without any label," said Barnes.

The mother of four explained that she had received only positive responses when she first put up the flag, but "now the feeling is very uncomfortable. People have no boundaries if the person dedicated a quarter of an hour because of a flag to hurt other people."

In response to the incident, Ramat Gan Mayor Carmel Shama HaCohen had the municipality place LGBTQ+ flags on streets throughout the neighborhood.