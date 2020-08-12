The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

LGBTQ+ flags put up after another homophobic incident in Ramat Gan

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 12, 2020 14:45
A LGBTQ+ flag was torn down from a private residence in Ramat Gan on Saturday in the third LGBTQphobic incident reported in the city in the past month, according to Ynet.
A security camera caught the passerby stopping and trying for ten minutes to rip down the rainbow flag from the fence of the home before taking out a knife and cutting it down. 
"I noticed on Sunday that the flag had disappeared, so I looked at the camera and saw everything," said Ravit Barnes, the resident of the home, to ynet.
Barnes lives in the home with her husband and four children and put up the flag to teach her kids. "This cannot be done. No one will interfere in what I want to do and challenge my right to raise the children in my belief that every person is accepted as a person, without any label," said Barnes.
The mother of four explained that she had received only positive responses when she first put up the flag, but "now the feeling is very uncomfortable. People have no boundaries if the person dedicated a quarter of an hour because of a flag to hurt other people."
In response to the incident, Ramat Gan Mayor Carmel Shama HaCohen had the municipality place LGBTQ+ flags on streets throughout the neighborhood.
 
"I decided to respond again with more light against this darkness and to place many LGBTQ+ flags around the entire neighborhood for a month," said the mayor. "Even for one who blindly believes in the righteousness of the prohibition of male intercourse in the Torah, he must remember that God did not appoint him to judge the other person in His place."
The incident on Saturday comes after a couple in the city received a note from a neighbor telling them to remove an LGBTQ+ flag from their balcony last month and after an LGBTQ+ "Pride Tag" decal on a store window in Ramat Gan was vandalized with a swastika last week.
Attempt to smuggle balloons to Gaza thwarted by Tax Authority
Teachers' union declares labor dispute just weeks before school starts
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 20.41 million, death toll at 742,207
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/12/2020 01:30 PM
Bill preventing those under indictment from forming gov't rejected
Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/12/2020 12:39 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 1,785 new patients; 633 dead
Opposition attempts to rescind budget extension bill
Rocket hits near US Embassy in Baghdad, no injuries reported
Hezbollah leader Nasrallah to speak on Friday about 'latest developments'
US Rep. who supports QAnon conspiracy theory wins nomination to Congress
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/12/2020 05:00 AM
Mexico reports 6,686 new coronavirus cases, 926 more deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/12/2020 03:30 AM
Trump says Moderna deal reached for 100m. doses of COVID-19 vaccine
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/12/2020 01:05 AM
Brazil registers 1,274 new coronavirus deaths, now totaling 103,026
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/12/2020 12:53 AM
Iraq cancels Turkish Defense minister visit, summons ambassador
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/12/2020 12:42 AM
Foreign worker from Thailand stabbed to death in Ein Yahav
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by