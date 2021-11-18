The director-general of LGBTQ+ youth group Israel Gay Youth (IGY) was aware of the sexual assault allegations against former president Gal Uchovsky for two years prior to the opening of the investigation into the matter by Israel Police, KAN News reported on Thursday.

Uchovski resigned from his position at IGY following allegations against him. Uchovski is an Israeli TV personality, journalist and producer against whom an investigation was opened in November.

According to the report, two different cases of sexual assault were brought directly to IGY director-general Ofer Neuman who did not confront Uchovski on the allegations. He also didn't investigate the reports.

"We did not close our eyes or ears to any substantial allegation brought to us," said Neuman.