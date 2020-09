"I don't trust Netanyahu and the government, not on security issues, not on medical issues and not on economic issues," Liberman said, referring to the government's decision to impose a nationwide lockdown.

"People should exercise their own discretion, because it's safer than that of the government's ... We can't trust the government or Netanyahu, that's what I'm saying," Liberman added.

Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman on Friday evening appeared on the Ofira & Berkovic talkshow on Channel 12 and called on the Israeli public to make their own decisions regarding the lockdown.