Liberman expressed satisfaction with the formation of a new government on Sunday. He ruled out haredi (ultra-Orthodox) parties joining it.

Reaching out to rebel Yisrael Beytenu MK Eli Avidar, he said the anti-Netanyahu protests he helped lead were successful.

Avidar refused a cabinet post as a second minister under Liberman in the Finance Ministry.

"Capturing the Prime Minister's Residence on Balfour Street was for us like capturing the Bastille" prison in France, Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman told his Yisrael Beytenu faction in the Knesset on Monday.