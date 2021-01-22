Liberman: Netanyahu responsible for 4,000 COVID-19 deaths

Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Liberman slammed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying he is responsible for the 4,000 COVID-19 deaths Israel suffered and must "beg" to have health regulations adhered to, N12 reported on Friday.



Liberman objected to attempts to present the Thursday riots in Bnei Brak as the actions of a small group within the ultra-Orthodox (Haredi) community, saying that Vizhnitz Hassidim are a "major group" which enjoys political representation, according to N12.

Liberman said that, in his eyes, the next elections would be about replacing the long-serving prime minister and to do that, various politicians must “put their ego aside.”