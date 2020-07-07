The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Liberman: We will do everything in our power to bring down gov't

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 7, 2020 18:36
Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman with MK Oded Forer during a discussion with members of the Israeli culture industry. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman with MK Oded Forer during a discussion with members of the Israeli culture industry.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberma criticized the government's implementing coronavirus restrictions on Tuesday, saying "what is the logic of limiting 20 patrons to a distance of 20 meters within a 400-meter restaurant? That is why we will do everything to take this government down. Simply because it has no right to exist."
Liberman made the remarks during a joint discussion with the Yisrael Beytenu party and employees from the Israeli culture industry.
"As people, we are different from other creatures, mainly because we consume culture," Liberman said during the meeting, adding that "the political echelon, that considers culture to be marginal, has no right to exist... It doesn't make any sense that we have sitting here, people who've paid taxes their whole lives, and don't receive anything when they find themselves in danger." 
Liberman concluded by saying, "I urge all people, with common sense, and the sense of justice not to despair, to continue to act. One must protest, one must speak, each one in his own slot. I am sure that together we can change the situation and the world. We must produce a much better reality."
Yisrael Beytenu party members echoed Liberman's statements, with MK Oded Forer saying that "the biggest crisis amid the coronavirus [outbreak] is the administrative crisis."
He added that "even now, in the fifth month of the crisis, there is no neat plan, no reference scenario and no outline of aid and compensation for the victims."


