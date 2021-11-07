Libya's Dbeibah to run for president, senior unity govt official says
By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 7, 2021 14:23
Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah intends to run for president, a senior official in the Government of National Unity (GNU) said on Sunday, with official registration for candidates opening on Monday.
