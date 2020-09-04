The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Libya's oil corporation says military fired live rounds in Ras Lanuf port

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 4, 2020 20:52
Libya's national oil corporation said in a statement on Friday that military personnel fired live rounds and heavy weapons in Ras Lanuf port on Friday, adding the presence of mercenaries is a true threat to its workers and facilities all over Libya.
NOC chairman Mustafa Sanalla said there were no casualties but this type of unacceptable behavior could have led to human and environmental disaster, calling on Libyan sides and the international community to support immediate demilitarisation of all petroleum facilities in Libya.
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Costa Rica-Panama border region
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/04/2020 09:33 PM
France reports 8,975 new daily COVID-19 infections, setting a record high
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/04/2020 07:34 PM
Russia records more than 10,000 deaths linked to coronavirus in July
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/04/2020 07:33 PM
COVID vaccine must be proven safe before rollout -WHO chief scientist
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/04/2020 07:19 PM
IDF: 500 soldiers to assist police in enforcing coronavirus restrictions
Gantz: ceasefire with Hamas can be extended under certain conditions
Palestinians riot in the Jewish area of Hebron
Tayibe municipality petitions High Court over lockdown decision
Efforts underway to contain a fire in a factory in Segula
Iraq registers 5,036 new coronavirus cases in highest daily increase
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/04/2020 04:22 PM
Iran's coronavirus death toll rises above 22,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/04/2020 12:43 PM
Government to convene on Tuesday
Kremlin says it wants dialog with Germany over Navalny case
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/04/2020 12:12 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 2,766 new cases announced on Friday
Coronavirus: 30 soldiers test positive at IDF's Officers School
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by