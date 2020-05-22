The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Libya's Tripoli government retakes more areas of capital

By REUTERS  
MAY 22, 2020 18:51
Libya's internationally recognised government retook parts of southern Tripoli on Friday from the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) of Khalifa Haftar, whose 13-month campaign to seize the capital is under ever-greater pressure.
Fighters for the Government of National Accord (GNA) said they had advanced into several districts and overrun a military camp. The LNA said it had already pulled out of those areas in what it said was a humanitarian gesture for Ramadan.
The GNA has with Turkish help made sudden strides in recent weeks, seizing a string of towns from the LNA, capturing the strategically important Watiya airbase and destroying several of its Russian-made air defence systems.
The LNA, backed by the United Arab Emirates, Russia and Egypt, has promised to respond with a massive air campaign and on Thursday its spokesman Ahmed Mismari said four warplanes had become newly available.
As diplomats warned of the risk of a new round of escalation with the warring sides' external backers pouring in new weaponry, the focus of the conflict shifted towards Tarhouna, the biggest remaining LNA stronghold in northwest Libya.
The GNA took Asaba, which lies on a major supply route to Tarhouna on Thursday, putting more pressure on LNA forces in the town, which has been subjected to bombardment for weeks.
An LNA military source said GNA forces were gathering to attack Tarhouna and said it had downed a drone there.
The United Nations Libya mission said it was following the mobilisation around Tarhouna with "great concern", warning all parties against any acts of retribution in a statement the United States said it supported.
Cuomo: Two regions close to New York City almost ready to reopen
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 06:59 PM
Tankers carrying Iranian fuel approach the Caribbean -data
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 06:54 PM
Spain's coronavirus death toll rises by 56 to 28,628 on Friday
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 06:50 PM
Khashoggi family forgive killers, opening way to legal reprieve
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 06:47 PM
Canada 'concerned' about the situation in Hong Kong, calls for dialog
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 06:31 PM
Biden says US should lead world in condemning China over Hong Kong action
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 05:51 PM
US sanctions two top Nicaraguan officials -Treasury Department website
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 05:33 PM
Putin urges more testing as Russia's coronavirus death toll climbs
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 04:54 PM
UK coronavirus death toll rises 351 to 36,393
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 04:10 PM
US condemns China's "disastrous proposal" to control Hong Kong -Pompeo
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 03:47 PM
Spain eases Madrid lockdown, letting outdoor dining resume
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 03:43 PM
UK expects China to respect Hong Kong's autonomy, PM's spokesman says
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 03:34 PM
Mosques in Saudi Arabia, UAE to stay closed for Eid
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 02:32 PM
NATO to discuss future of Open Skies treaty after US announces withdrawal
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 01:42 PM
Palestinian woman, daughter arrested in connection to soldier's death
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/22/2020 01:15 PM
