Likud MK Ariel Kallner enters quarantine after coronavirus contact
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
JULY 13, 2020 10:30
Likud MK Ariel Kallner has entered quarantine after coming into contact with a confirmed coronavirus patient. Kallner entered quarantine on Sunday night and will be able to leave on Wednesday, July 22.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and
13:00
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM
Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com