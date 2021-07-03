Likud MK: I could've formed a coalition, Netanyahu decided otherwise

Likud MK Israel Katz criticized opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu in an interview on N12's "Meet the Press" on Saturday, saying that he thought his party's leader was wrong to not allow Katz to replace him and form a right wing government, which he said would have "definitely succeeded" had Netanyahu accepted his offer.

"I suggested to Netanyahu at the time that if he offered every head of a small party to be prime minister, then he could just let me be prime minister," Katz said.

"I know for sure that I would have been able to form a government. I think I was right about that and that its a shame that this did not happen," Katz added. "But Netanyahu has decided that he will continue to be the leader of the opposition and we respect that."