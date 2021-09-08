The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Likud MK Miri Regev: 'Establish inquiry to investigate prison security'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 8, 2021 23:02
Likud MK Miri Regev stated on social media Wednesday night that "a parliamentary inquiry committee should be established to investigate the conduct and incompetence of prisons and prison security, as well as the dismal situation in which Islamic Jihad and other terrorist organizations run some of the prisons in the State of Israel."
"I call on [Prime Minister Naftali] Bennett and [Public Security Minister Omer] Bar Lev, to take responsibility for this failure. And to ensure that the terrorists are captured as soon as possible and that security is restored to the citizens of the State of Israel," she continued.
Unvaccinated teacher tests positive for COVID, students test positive
PM Bennett on prison riots: 'Israel is prepared for any scenario'
Three charged with stealing identities of Florida condo collapse victims
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/08/2021 10:05 PM
Twitter bans accounts of political activists Baruch Marzel, Bentzi Gopst
Saudi Arabia welcomes release of classified documents of Sept 11 attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/08/2021 08:28 PM
Russia to send ambassadors to Afghan government inauguration - RIA
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/08/2021 07:14 PM
Rare nerve disorder possible side-effect of AstraZeneca vaccine, EU says
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/08/2021 05:28 PM
Woman in critical condition after nearly drowning at Nahariya beach
Mexican president says court ruling on abortion should be respected
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/08/2021 04:32 PM
COVID reproduction number dips below 1, marking decline
Family rescued from burning apartment in Rehovot
Magnitude 7.4 quake strikes Mexico - USGS
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/08/2021 05:07 AM
Fire at Indonesia prison kills 40
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/08/2021 04:50 AM
Britney Spears' father asks court to end singer's conservatorship
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/08/2021 02:45 AM
US concerned about some Afghan government members named by Taliban
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/08/2021 02:43 AM
