Likud MK Miri Regev: 'Establish inquiry to investigate prison security'

Likud MK Miri Regev stated on social media Wednesday night that "a parliamentary inquiry committee should be established to investigate the conduct and incompetence of prisons and prison security, as well as the dismal situation in which Islamic Jihad and other terrorist organizations run some of the prisons in the State of Israel."

"I call on [Prime Minister Naftali] Bennett and [Public Security Minister Omer] Bar Lev, to take responsibility for this failure. And to ensure that the terrorists are captured as soon as possible and that security is restored to the citizens of the State of Israel," she continued.